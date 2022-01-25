Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,608 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

