Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,091 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Kennametal worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:KMT opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

