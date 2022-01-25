Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 44,916 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Veeco Instruments worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VECO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.