Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,525 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of G-III Apparel Group worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 534.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 162,995 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIII opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

