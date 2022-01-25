Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,445 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Urban Edge Properties worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,245,000 after purchasing an additional 151,413 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 12,108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190,882 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after purchasing an additional 763,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,493,000 after purchasing an additional 212,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,322,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 227,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.67. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

