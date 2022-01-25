Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,303 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

EPAY opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.80.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

