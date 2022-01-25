Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 784,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Oceaneering International worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $160,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OII stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

