Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,266 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Redwood Trust worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Several research firms have commented on RWT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

