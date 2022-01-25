Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67,493 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

