Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of B. Riley Financial worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,733,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,449,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

