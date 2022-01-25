Principal Street Partners LLC Has $7.38 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,174 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.46.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.22 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

