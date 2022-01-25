Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down to $21.17

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.17, but opened at $20.12. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 3,576 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $800,807.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,626,144 shares of company stock worth $127,982,555 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

