ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Stake Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.14% of ProAssurance worth $27,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 699,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 143,237 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 287,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 133,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after purchasing an additional 101,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,587,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

PRA stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

