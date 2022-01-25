ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.66

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.66 and traded as high as $24.58. ProAssurance shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 244,404 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ProAssurance by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,879,000 after buying an additional 59,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

