Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.82. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 117,459 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 26.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

