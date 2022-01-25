Progyny Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,675 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,160% compared to the average volume of 371 put options.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,603.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,733 shares of company stock worth $18,951,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after buying an additional 569,765 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

