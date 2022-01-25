Project Pai (PAI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $452,092.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Project Pai has a market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $452,092.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00088426 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017868 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000221 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,791,877,880 coins and its circulating supply is 1,588,787,079 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

