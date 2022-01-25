Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $153.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

