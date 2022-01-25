ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Gap Up to $12.12

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $12.38. ProShares Short QQQ shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 165,257 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

