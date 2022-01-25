ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 535,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,163,995 shares.The stock last traded at $69.47 and had previously closed at $71.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 100.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 100.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 95.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter valued at $513,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

