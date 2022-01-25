ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $41.27

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.27, but opened at $43.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 1,568,687 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $4,973,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 30.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

