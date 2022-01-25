ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $41.27

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.27, but opened at $43.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 1,568,687 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $4,973,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 30.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

