ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $15.49

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.49, but opened at $16.11. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 374,452 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.39.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 23.1% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 40,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 88.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.