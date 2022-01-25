Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 2,790 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 460.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.90.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $534.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.33 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

