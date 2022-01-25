Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 3,990 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 385.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 36.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,828,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $290.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.63 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,865 shares of company stock worth $6,175,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

