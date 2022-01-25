Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tetra Tech by 53.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after acquiring an additional 109,428 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Tetra Tech by 147.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $12,671,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tetra Tech by 29.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,547,000 after acquiring an additional 71,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

