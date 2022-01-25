Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 19,200 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 223.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.09% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 73.4% in the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

CMF stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

