Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $152.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.