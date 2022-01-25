Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.32 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,429,755 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Western Union by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,496,000 after buying an additional 181,718 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Western Union by 0.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,193,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,837,000 after purchasing an additional 330,194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Union by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,662,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,014,000 after purchasing an additional 513,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of WU stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

