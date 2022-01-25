Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.56 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,826,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,273,000 after buying an additional 256,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after buying an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17,566.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 136,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 392,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,568,000 after buying an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $87.09 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.