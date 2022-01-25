Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Diageo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo stock opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.42 and a 200-day moving average of $201.03.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

