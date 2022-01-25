Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $503,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total value of $524,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,744,980 shares of company stock valued at $307,647,603 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.84.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $136.07 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of -971.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.60 and a 200-day moving average of $149.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

