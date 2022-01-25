Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $1.27 Million in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

GSG stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

