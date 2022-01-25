Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $1.66 Million in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 800.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 186.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

