Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $887,401.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 520,754 shares worth $95,820,202. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $135.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.10. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.09 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -338.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

