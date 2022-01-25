Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 500 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $245.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.27 and its 200 day moving average is $229.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.