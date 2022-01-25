Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 2,792 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX opened at $511.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.23 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $599.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.