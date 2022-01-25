Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 81,701 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 398,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 348,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 341,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54.

