Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,411,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,213 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $24.79.

