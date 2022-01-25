Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,785 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 94,242 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,835,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

