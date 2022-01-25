Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,429,755 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,429,755 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Western Union by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Western Union by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of WU stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

