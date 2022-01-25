Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 720 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $160.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average of $162.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

