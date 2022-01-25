Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) PT Lowered to €122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €128.00 ($145.45) to €122.00 ($138.64) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prosus from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prosus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of PROSY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,067. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. Prosus has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.