Proton Price Hits $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Proton has a total market cap of $93.65 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00041556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,359,095,432 coins and its circulating supply is 8,972,251,670 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.