ProximaX (XPX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $184,824.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $17.28 million and approximately $184,824.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.38 or 0.06596277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,321.00 or 0.99894958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00049481 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

