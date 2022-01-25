Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE PRU traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $110.90. 2,229,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average of $106.94. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.