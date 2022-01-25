PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 43,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 19,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.09.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY)
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.
