PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 43,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 19,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

