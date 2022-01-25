PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Trading 4.3% Higher

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the production and distribution of cement. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The Cement Production segment manufactures and support cement production. The Non-Cement Production segment consist of limestone and clay mining, cement bag manufacturing, industrial real estate, readymix concrete, IT services, logistics, and trading.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.