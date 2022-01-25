PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PTC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.14. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at $127,313,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in PTC by 60.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PTC by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

