Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) & Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Head-To-Head Survey

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Telenor ASA pays out 110.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Telenor ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom $5.23 billion 0.62 $229.04 million N/A N/A Telenor ASA $13.10 billion 1.75 $1.85 billion $0.69 23.74

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom N/A N/A N/A Telenor ASA 7.27% 22.40% 3.31%

Risk & Volatility

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Telenor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenor ASA 1 8 1 0 2.00

Telenor ASA has a consensus target price of $162.00, indicating a potential upside of 889.01%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government, cybersecurity, data center &cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services. The company was founded on September 23, 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units. The Norway, Sweden, and Denmark geographical segments include fixed services like telephoney, internet and TV, and leased lines. The Broadcast segment comprises Canada Digital DTH in the Nordics, broadcasting, and data communication services via satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission in Norway and Belgium. The Other Units segment consists global wholesale, digital services, and corporate functions. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

