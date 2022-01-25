Public Mint Market Capitalization Reaches $8.71 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Public Mint has a market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $84,302.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00028925 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,361,512 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

